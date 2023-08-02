C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Short Interest Down 8.6% in July

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 35,880,000 shares. Currently, 35.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush raised C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $15,082,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 650,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,609.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $15,082,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 650,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,609.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,001,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 629,805 shares of company stock valued at $22,019,708 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AI traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,218,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,710,859. C3.ai has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $48.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.41.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. On average, research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

