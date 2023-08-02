Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Short Interest Down 9.1% in July

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Cadiz Stock Performance
CDZIP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393. Cadiz has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19.
Cadiz Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th.
Cadiz Company Profile
Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.
