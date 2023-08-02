Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Short Interest Down 9.1% in July

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Cadiz Stock Performance

CDZIP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393. Cadiz has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th.

Insider Transactions at Cadiz

Cadiz Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,713,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,855,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,713,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,855,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Scott S. Slater acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 315,970 shares of company stock worth $1,208,968 in the last 90 days.

(Get Free Report)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.