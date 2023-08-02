California BanCorp Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:CALB)

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of California BanCorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for California BanCorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for California BanCorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CALB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on California BanCorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded California BanCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of California BanCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of CALB stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. California BanCorp has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $155.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in California BanCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in California BanCorp by 2,486.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 300,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in California BanCorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in California BanCorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 552,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

