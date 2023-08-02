California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. California Resources had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

California Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. California Resources has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 9.32%.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in California Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in California Resources by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,360,000 after buying an additional 217,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in California Resources by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,161,000 after buying an additional 791,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in California Resources by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,554,000 after buying an additional 67,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in California Resources by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after buying an additional 635,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on California Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on California Resources from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About California Resources

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.