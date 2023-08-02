Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Short Interest Update

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,140,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the June 30th total of 11,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 26.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Callon Petroleum Trading Down 2.5 %

Callon Petroleum stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,297. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Callon Petroleum

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 7,384 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,997.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 37,384 shares of company stock worth $1,160,212. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $71.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Callon Petroleum

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.