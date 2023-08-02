Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 443.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.3% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 54,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $24,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $117.73. 209,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.46 and a 200 day moving average of $118.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

