CannabisCoin (CANN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $110.60

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $225,083.87 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,128.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00301733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.46 or 0.00791197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013587 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.36 or 0.00550538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00062058 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00125096 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.