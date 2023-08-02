CannabisCoin (CANN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $110.60

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $226,465.80 and $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,316.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00303834 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.14 or 0.00795245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013547 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.03 or 0.00545859 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00061717 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00125665 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

