Capital Advantage Inc. Buys Shares of 10,272 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $109.53. 412,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,981. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

