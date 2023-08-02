Capital Advantage Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Capital Advantage Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.6% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned 0.29% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $16,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.77. The company had a trading volume of 33,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,360. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.31 and its 200-day moving average is $102.36.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

