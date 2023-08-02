Capital Advantage Inc. Makes New $4.54 Million Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,412 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,000. Workday comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Workday by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,011,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,163,000 after acquiring an additional 413,759 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Workday by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after acquiring an additional 725,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $600,504,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after acquiring an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 5.2 %

WDAY traded down $12.41 on Wednesday, hitting $227.39. The company had a trading volume of 536,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,271. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.88. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $240.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.82, a P/E/G ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.76.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

