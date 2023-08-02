Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 629 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $117.85. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.66.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $456,675.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,737.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

