Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.70. 10,865,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,875,623. The firm has a market cap of $268.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

