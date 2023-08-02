Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 0.6% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $165.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.59. 4,563,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,128,338. The company has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

