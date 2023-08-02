Capital Analysts LLC Has $4.31 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,228 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $159.22. 4,220,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,964,891. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.64. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $160.94. The company has a market capitalization of $428.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,763,096 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.94.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

