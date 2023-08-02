Capital Analysts LLC Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 473.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,772 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 810.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,127.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,319,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,962. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.39.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.3659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

