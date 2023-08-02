Capital Analysts LLC Sells 6,011 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 1.69% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHYD. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,218,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,241,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 384,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 111,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 106,312 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000.

BATS SHYD traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. 47,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

