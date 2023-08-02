Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Capri from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.07.

Shares of CPRI opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.29. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Capri by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Capri by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 244,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 184,579 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capri by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 737.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after buying an additional 456,370 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

