Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2023

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardio Diagnostics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDIO. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cardio Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CDIO

Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of Cardio Diagnostics stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. 220,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,006. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. Cardio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

