Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardio Diagnostics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDIO. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardio Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cardio Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of Cardio Diagnostics stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. 220,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,006. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. Cardio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.