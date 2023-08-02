Carson Advisory Inc. Has $598,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 131.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,639,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,451,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

