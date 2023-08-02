Carson Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Jackson Financial comprises about 1.3% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JXN. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,720 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,375,000 after buying an additional 1,088,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,563 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,748,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,808,000 after purchasing an additional 871,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Jackson Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 3,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $91,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,119 shares in the company, valued at $643,284.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jackson Financial news, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 3,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $91,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,119 shares in the company, valued at $643,284.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,148.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JXN traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 383,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,910. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of ($749.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.88%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.