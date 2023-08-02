Carson Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,184,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,987. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.55.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.