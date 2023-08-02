CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Trading Up 4.9% After Dividend Announcement

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $196.44 and last traded at $196.44. Approximately 419,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 854,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.33.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

CDW Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.30 and a 200 day moving average of $185.92.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CDW

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in CDW by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDW

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.