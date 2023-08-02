Cedar Fair (FUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.23 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. On average, analysts expect Cedar Fair to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FUN opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.61. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 355.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 33.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cedar Fair from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

