CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after buying an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $88,736,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,724,000 after buying an additional 2,179,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

CNP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.42. 3,930,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

