Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CENTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,624. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.54 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $48,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

