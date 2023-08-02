Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Short Interest Up 10.8% in July

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,400 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the June 30th total of 328,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

CENTA traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.02. 90,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $37.37. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $43.17.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.54 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $48,615.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

