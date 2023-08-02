Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.90

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), with a volume of 19854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Chamberlin Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £4.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,219.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chamberlin

In other Chamberlin news, insider Trevor Brown purchased 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,550 ($3,273.85). Company insiders own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chamberlin

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

