Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Check-Cap from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Check-Cap stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47.

Check-Cap ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.21). On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEK. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

