Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 684,400 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 759,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 100.6 days.

CHRRF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

CHRRF stock remained flat at $2.42 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

