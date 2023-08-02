Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDMFree Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIDM opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.28 million, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

Institutional Trading of Cinedigm

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinedigm by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 303,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

