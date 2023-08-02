Citigroup Initiates Coverage on HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on HCM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Monday, July 24th.
HUTCHMED Price Performance
Shares of HCM stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.37. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $21.28.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
