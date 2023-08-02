Citigroup Initiates Coverage on HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HCM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

Shares of HCM stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.37. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $21.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED

About HUTCHMED

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 520,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 59,510 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,790,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 357.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 35,883 shares during the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

