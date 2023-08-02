CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Update

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the June 30th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CK Hutchison Stock Performance

CKHUY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 424,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,705. CK Hutchison has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22.

CK Hutchison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from CK Hutchison’s previous dividend of $0.09.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 293 berths in 51 ports spanning 25 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, river trade, and ship repair facilities.

