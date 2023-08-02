ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Short Interest Update

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,600 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 411,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 443,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLIR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. 25,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,953. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.98.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

