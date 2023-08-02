Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.55

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 26978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after buying an additional 204,217 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,967,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,580,000 after buying an additional 177,224 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,939,000 after buying an additional 767,961 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,393,000 after buying an additional 99,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,646,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. 34.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

