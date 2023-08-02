Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Gap Up to $17.11

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.11, but opened at $17.58. Cleveland-Cliffs shares last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 2,194,868 shares.

CLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

