Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Cuts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,503,000 after acquiring an additional 125,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,345,000 after acquiring an additional 105,504 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after buying an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,207,000 after buying an additional 336,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,106 shares of company stock worth $21,065,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Paychex Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $124.71. The stock had a trading volume of 546,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.02 and a 200 day moving average of $112.64. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

