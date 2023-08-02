Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-$4.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.20 billion-$19.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.48 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.34. 4,750,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,579. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $70.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average of $63.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. 51job reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.53.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,794.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

