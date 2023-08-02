Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $76.57 million and $6.22 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003240 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000348 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007799 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,333,323 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

