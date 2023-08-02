Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.70.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

D traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.72. 756,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.