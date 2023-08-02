Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $525,000 Stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYLD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 442,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,147. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77.

