Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,389 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,389 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 984,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,029,000 after acquiring an additional 292,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,838,000 after acquiring an additional 98,359 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 129,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after buying an additional 105,068 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 83,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period.

Shares of XMHQ stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.44. 41,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,797. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average is $75.44. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $84.21.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

