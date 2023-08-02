Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $995 million to $1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.76 million. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.65 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:COLM traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.25. 1,531,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,232. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.44. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $620.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 47.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.