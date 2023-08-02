Comparing Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) & Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) and Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Invitation Homes and Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitation Homes 18.70% 4.25% 2.36% Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Invitation Homes and Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitation Homes 0 8 8 0 2.50 Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Invitation Homes currently has a consensus target price of $35.09, suggesting a potential downside of 0.77%. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of C$10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.69%. Given Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Invitation Homes.

This table compares Invitation Homes and Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitation Homes $2.24 billion 9.67 $383.33 million $0.71 49.81 Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Invitation Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of Invitation Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Invitation Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Invitation Homes beats Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

