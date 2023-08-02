CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) vs. Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Critical Review

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.0% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of CompoSecure shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.1% of CompoSecure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and CompoSecure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $108.55 million 4.72 $32.25 million $1.03 12.27 CompoSecure $378.48 million 1.49 $18.66 million $0.95 7.55

Analyst Recommendations

Runway Growth Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CompoSecure. CompoSecure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Runway Growth Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Runway Growth Finance and CompoSecure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50 CompoSecure 0 0 6 0 3.00

Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus target price of $13.29, suggesting a potential upside of 5.16%. CompoSecure has a consensus target price of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 72.94%. Given CompoSecure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than Runway Growth Finance.

Risk & Volatility

Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and CompoSecure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 32.18% 11.41% 6.47% CompoSecure 4.07% -4.30% 23.43%

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

