Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a report released on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Conagra Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of CAG opened at $32.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

