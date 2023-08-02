Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $767.00 million-$772.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $693.87 million. Confluent also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.01) – $0.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.02. 9,499,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,731. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. The business had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

CFLT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Confluent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Confluent from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.15.

In other news, Director Lara Caimi sold 7,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $282,534.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,413.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lara Caimi sold 7,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $282,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,413.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 100,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $3,611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,316,081.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,875,086 shares of company stock worth $53,402,295 over the last three months. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Confluent by 11.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Confluent by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after buying an additional 1,938,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after acquiring an additional 78,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Confluent by 6.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

