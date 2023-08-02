Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Down 5.4 %

CPSS traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.20. 540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,443. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $253.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Portfolio Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSS. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Featured Articles

