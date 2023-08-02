Continuum Finance Price Hits $0.0157 on Top Exchanges (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and $52,139.57 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Continuum Finance has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Continuum Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 66% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Continuum Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Continuum Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Continuum Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.