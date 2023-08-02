Contrasting Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) & Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dynex Capital and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Capital 7.44% -0.70% -0.13% Cousins Properties 18.77% 3.23% 1.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.7% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Dynex Capital pays out -2,228.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cousins Properties pays out 129.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cousins Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Dynex Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dynex Capital and Cousins Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Capital 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cousins Properties 1 1 5 0 2.57

Dynex Capital currently has a consensus target price of $14.13, indicating a potential upside of 8.40%. Cousins Properties has a consensus target price of $25.89, indicating a potential upside of 8.10%. Given Dynex Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than Cousins Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dynex Capital and Cousins Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Capital $43.58 million 16.18 $143.16 million ($0.07) -186.14 Cousins Properties $762.29 million 4.77 $166.79 million $0.99 24.19

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Dynex Capital. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Dynex Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders as dividends. Dynex Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

